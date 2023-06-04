Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi and his family meet Kathal star cast; Actor pens a long note

Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment fraternity. Over the years, Dilip has been a part of several films and shows and won the hearts of the audience with his acting prowess. The actor has maintained an active presence on his social media and often shares posts about the things he finds intriguing.

Dilip Joshi praises Kathal:

A few hours ago, Dilip Joshi took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with his fans and followers. In these snaps, the actor is seen posing along with Kathal's star cast and penned a long note praising the film.

In the caption of these pictures, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote, "In my humble opinion, churning out good comedy is tough, and I imagine, taking it a level higher with satire, must be even tougher. But the brilliant minds behind #Kathal have made it look so simple, effortless, and palatable. Congratulations to Yashowardhan, for making his directorial debut with such a lovely film and to Ashok ji, for writing the film and taking us on a hilarious ride to Moba. I had the privilege of watching the film with family and friends and I must say that I enjoyed every second of it! Huge congratulations to the producers, actors, technicians, and all the artists from all the departments that gave their heart and soul in the making of this film. It really shows!"

About Kathaal:

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal stars Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Anant Joshi, Neha Saraf, Govind Pandey, and more in pivotal roles. Set in post-pandemic times, the story revolves around Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra), a sharp cop from a lower caste who finds herself in an unusual case. It all starts after two prized jackfruits go missing from a local politician's (Vijay Raaz) garden. The film was released on Netflix on May 19.

