Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi comments on Disha Vakani's absence: 'The funny part is missing'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. In the show, Disha Vakani's character Daya, is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters, and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) makes her stand out. However, actress Disha has been on a break from the show for 5 long years. Ardent fans of the show have been longing for Disha's return on the show, but their wait seems endless. TMKOC's producer Asit Kumar Modi and actors are constantly questioned about Disha Vakani's return to the show.

Now, in a recent media interaction, Dilip Joshi, who essays Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke about Disha Vakani's return. He mentioned that the makers would decide if they want to replace Daya's character and cast a new actor or not. Dilip revealed that as an actor, he too misses Daya's character. He further added that for a long time, the audience has enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. "Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, and Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha,” concluded Dilip.

At the same press conference, Taraak Mehta's producer Asit Kumarr Modi also spilled beans on Disha's return. He said that people have been asking them about Disha aka Daya's return but they don't have an answer to it. He stated, "Humaari bohot icchha hai ki purani Daya bhabhi (Disha Vakani) waapis aa jaaye. But she has some family commitments and she’s focusing on her family life now. Unkaa aanaa thoda mushkil lag raha hai." However, Asit Kumar Modi dropped hints on Dayaben's return and revealed that as new Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni) has joined the star cast of TMKOC, a new Dayaben will also come soon.

Apart from Disha Vakani, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception also took a midway exit. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.