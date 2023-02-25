Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi has only one thing to say about Mumbai metro, ‘bahut khoob’
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared an Instagram video of taking the Mumbai metro and thanked the authority for smooth service.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. It is widely popular among the audience and the characters of the show have become household names. In the show, Disha Vakani's character Dayaben, is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters, and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) makes her stand out. Fans also enjoy Jethalal’s chemistry with Babita essayed by Munmun Dutta.
The actor Dilip Joshi shared a video on Instagram where he is seen taking the Mumbai metro and going by his caption, he seemed impressed with the transportation system. For his outing, he wore smart casuals sporting a checked shirt and a mask to cover his mouth. Fans commented that the actor’s disguise helped him to cover his identity, but true fans would still recognize Jethalal under his disguise. Dilip Joshi wrote an interesting caption with the video, which reads, “Went for a Mumbai Metro joyride today, and all I can say is… Bahut Khoob! Congratulations to everyone who made this happen, and also to everyone whose lives have been positively impacted by this service.”
Fans’ hilarious reactions
Dilip Joshi’s fans were happy to see his video, but many of them have left interesting comments with reference to his show. One wrote, “Now gada electronics is much closer jetha bhai,” another wrote, “Babita ji ko bhi le jate 😂 khush ho jati babita ji.” Another comment reads, “Jethalal sir kahi apko raste me bapuji na mil jaye.” There is no end to these hilarious comments. Some also referred to Misa and wrote, “Jethya Santa Cruz jaa raha hai misa ke papa se baat karne.” The comments have made our day better and we picked some of the best ones for the fans of the show.
About Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi has appeared in several Indian movies and television series. While he performed mostly in comedy roles, he initially worked in side roles in Bollywood films. The film that marked his debut in his acting career was Maine Pyar Kiya. He garnered national fame for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from this, he appeared in films Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What's Your Raashee.
