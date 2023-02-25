Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi has only one thing to say about Mumbai metro, ‘bahut khoob’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. It is widely popular among the audience and the characters of the show have become household names. In the show, Disha Vakani's character Dayaben, is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters, and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) makes her stand out. Fans also enjoy Jethalal’s chemistry with Babita essayed by Munmun Dutta.

The actor Dilip Joshi shared a video on Instagram where he is seen taking the Mumbai metro and going by his caption, he seemed impressed with the transportation system. For his outing, he wore smart casuals sporting a checked shirt and a mask to cover his mouth. Fans commented that the actor’s disguise helped him to cover his identity, but true fans would still recognize Jethalal under his disguise. Dilip Joshi wrote an interesting caption with the video, which reads, “Went for a Mumbai Metro joyride today, and all I can say is… Bahut Khoob! Congratulations to everyone who made this happen, and also to everyone whose lives have been positively impacted by this service.”