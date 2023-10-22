Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi-Mayur Vakani celebrate Navratri together; Fans miss Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sitcoms airing on Indian Television screens. The show resonated with the audience and each character gained immense love from the viewers. One of the most adored bonds from this show is (Dilip Joshi) Jethalal and (Mayur Vakani) Sundarlal's relationship. Though their on-screen relationship goes through up and downs, their off-screen bond is unbreakable and strong. Recently, after a long time, they were seen celebrating together at an event amidst the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Dilip Joshi and Mayur Vakani celebrate Navratri:

Just recently, Mayur Vakani dropped a picture with his on-screen 'jija ji' (brother-in-law) Dilip Joshi on his social media handle as they celebrated Navratri together. In this snap, Mayur and Dilip are all smiles as they have been candidly captured here while they greet everyone with their folded hands. Sharing this picture, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor captioned, "Last night....."

Take a look at Mayur Vakani's post here-

As soon as this picture was shared by Mayur, fans flooded the comment section of this post and showered their love on the actors. While some adored this glimpse, fans were quickly enough to mention Disha Vakani in the comments as they missed her. One fan wrote, "This jodi is anokhi ... Missing dayaben in the frame," another netizen commented, "Missing Dayaben."

Take a look at the comments here-

For the uninformed, a viral video recently surfaced on social media where Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was seen attending Navratri celebrations with her husband and two kids.

About Disha Vakani's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

In 2017, Disha Vakani took a break and went on maternity leave. Later in 2019, she returned for a special appearance but went on a break again as she delivered her second child in 2022. She has not returned to the show yet, but the producer Asit Modi assured the fans earlier this year that he is hopeful that Disha Vakani will return as Daya ben. While everyone wants Disha Vakani to return as Daya bhabhi, Asit Modi also informed that he has started auditioning for other actresses to step into her shoes.

