Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi vacays in California; Says, ‘Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya’
Dilip Joshi is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous telly shows and movies. He has been the face of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than 14 years now. He plays the role of the main protagonist Jethalal, in the show. His character is seen to be always getting into trouble and his struggles to come out of it adds to the hilarious element of the show. His character is among the most popular and loved characters among the audience. The actor recently shared pictures of his vacation in the US.
In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen enjoying the serenity of nature as he hikes through the jungles in California. Dilip Joshi has sported a casual striped shirt and brown trousers. He wrote in the captions, “Learning to respect one’s roots from the best! Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya.”
Malav Rajda, Director of Taaṛak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented, “Sir I am sure sequoia ne tarak mehta se zyaada nahi sikhaya hoga.” Numerous fans of the actor also took to the comment section, as one wrote, “Even jethala needs a break”, another said, “Best actor”. His fans are missing his screen presence in the show, as one wrote, “Dilip Sir Missing You In Tmkoc Plss Come Back Soon.”
As per the latest developments on the show, Taarak Mehta's role has been reprised by actor Sachin Shroff. He has already started shooting for the show and will be soon seen in the upcoming episode. Taarak Mehta plays the role of his best friend Jethalal in the show. In real life also Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi share a great bond.
