Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi vacays in California; Says, ‘Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya’

Dilip Joshi is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous telly shows and movies. He has been the face of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than 14 years now. He plays the role of the main protagonist Jethalal, in the show. His character is seen to be always getting into trouble and his struggles to come out of it adds to the hilarious element of the show. His character is among the most popular and loved characters among the audience. The actor recently shared pictures of his vacation in the US.

In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen enjoying the serenity of nature as he hikes through the jungles in California. Dilip Joshi has sported a casual striped shirt and brown trousers. He wrote in the captions, “Learning to respect one’s roots from the best! Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya.”