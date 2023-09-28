Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Shailesh Lodha reaches Lalbaughcha Raja with his wife; Watch

Today, September 28, marks Ananta Chaturdashi when everyone with a heavy heart bids adieu to our beloved Ganpati Bappa after celebrating the festival for 10 days. The Ganesh festival that starts with Ganesh Chaturthi brings a wave of joy and celebration as we welcome Ganpati Bappa at our homes. This Ganesh festival we saw several celebrities welcoming lord ganesha at their homes or visiting ganpati bappa's pandals to seek god's blessings. Several celebrities even visited Lalbaughcha Raja this year to seek blessings of Ganesha's blessings.

Shailesh Lodha at Lalbaughcha Raja

Among all, the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Shailesh Lodha, popularly known as Taarak Mehta, was also seen visiting Lalbaughcha Raja with his beloved wife. On September 27, Shailesh and his wife arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja and were spotted by the paparazzi while entering the pandal. Shailesh donned a yellow-white hued kurta pyjama and his wife looked beautiful in a printed pink and blue saree. They were all smiles as they walked towards Ganpati Bappa's pandal.

Watch Shailesh Lodha's video here-

Apart from Shailesh Lodha, innumerable telly celebrities like Raj Anadkat, Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, Jiya Shankar, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Mandira Bedi, Bebika Dhurve, Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sharad Kelkar, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Siddharth Nigam and many others paid a visit at Lalbaughcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

Why did Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Shailesh Lodha was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the show's inception and played the pivotal role of Taarak Mehta. However, after being part of the show for more than 14 years, Shailesh decided to part ways with the show abruptly. When Shailesh Lodha decided to part ways with the show in April 2022, there were many speculations regarding his exit. Recently, in an interview, he revealed that the derogatory language used by producer Asit Modi was the major reason he decided to quit the sitcom. Shailesh had even filed a complaint against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. Later, Shailesh won the lawsuit against the producer.

