Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal makes SHOCKING revelation

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated its milestone of 15 years. The show has been successfully winning hearts for years and is doing exceptionally well on the TRP charts. The cast and crew celebrated the show’s success by cutting cakes and posting some really adorable pictures on their social media accounts. While the show’s present star cast has been expressing their happiness over their beautiful journey on the show, things have not been the same for actress Jennifer Mistry Baniwal who played the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi on the show. She has been dealing with a tough situation outside after quitting the show recently and filing for a sexual harassment case against the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi.

Jennifer Mistry had first filed a case against producer Asit Kumar Modi for sexual harassment. She had later also complained against project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The 44-year-old actress had previously opened up in an interview with Pinkvilla that how things had first started to sour during the Singapore shoot. Asit and his team members started making sleazy comments about her and at one point she finally made up her mind to quit the show despite the non-clearance of dues. However, her life hasn't been easy post her exit from the show and this case. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Mistry reveals how women in her society treated her after she filed the case

According to a recent report in Hindustan Times, Jennifer Mistry went on to reveal that she was planning to quit her show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah around 2019. But was refrained from doing so by the producers. The 44-year-old actress further revealed that the producers Asit and Sohail had even threatened to seize her payments and even yelled at her telling her that the production house will always remain at the top while an artist has to remain beneath everyone. The actress has also kept proof of this offensive statement as she goes on fight this battle all alone. The TMKOC fame actress further expressed that all the women in her housing society have stopped talking to her after the news of the case was revealed online and she is appalled at the mentality of these women, calling them typical aunties.

There is no progress on Jennifer Mistry’s case

As of now, there has been no update on Jennifer Mistry’s case on Asit Modi. She has now made another accusation that the producers have influenced her co-star Gurucharan Singh who was one of the witnesses in her case. Apart from Jennifer Mistry, actors Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja have also made serious accusations against the producers of the show.

