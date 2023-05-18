Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former director Malav Rajda comments on Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's behaviour

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has hit the headlines several times due to its controversies. A few days ago, TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, took an abrupt exit from the sitcom. Jennifer was a part of the show for almost 15 years but after quitting the show she made shocking allegations against Asit Modi, project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. She opened up about her fallout with the makers and also accused them of sexual harassment.

Malav Rajda talks about Jennifer's behavior:

After the revelation, the makers released a statement calling Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal indisciplined, lacking focus on work, having an abusive nature, and someone who regularly misbehaved with everyone on the sets. Now Etimes TV recently got in touch with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former director Malav Rajda and he spoke about the allegations against Jennifer.

He called Jennifer a friendly person and mentioned that she got along with all the departments and people on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Malav Rajda said he was a part of the show for 14 years and had never seen Jennifer misbehaving or abusing anyone on the sets.

Jennifer was never late: Malav

The former director of TMKOC dismissed the claims that Jennifer lacked discipline or arrived late on the sets. Calling these allegations false, Malav Rajda revealed that in the 14 years of his journey in the show, he has never seen Jennifer arriving late on the sets. He mentioned that the shooting of the show never suffered because of her. Malav recalled how Jennifer would do her own makeup and hair to avoid delays in the shoot. He shared that she sat and had lunch with everyone daily and was very friendly with everyone.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's new post:

Malav talks about Jennifer being sacked:

On being asked if she was intentionally sacked from the show when she was pregnant and Gurucharan Singh had left the show Malav replied, "These are the things that happen between producers and actors. These things happen in Asit bhai’s cabin so I would never know. I know that she wanted to do the show even during her pregnancy, she was willing to work. But then they had their reasons that when Sodhi is not there how will we show her pregnant. That was a different thing. I’ve no idea about the details. But she has never been indisciplined."

For the uninformed, Malav Rajda was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost 14 years and had recently quit the show to explore new opportunities.

