Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh hasn't consumed food since May 2024, sacrificed water; actor's friend reveals SHOCKING details about his health

Gurucharan Singh, known for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is in the news due to his worrisome health conditions. On January 7, he shared a video giving a glimpse of his health condition to his fans and stated that he is very critical. Now, his close friend, Bhakti Soni, has revealed shocking details revealing why Gurucharan is hospitalized.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Bhakti Soni revealed that Gurucharan Singh has sacrificed food ever since he returned home after disappearing. To note, Gurcharan disappeared on April 22, 2024 and returned home after 26 days on May 17, 2024. Since May 2024, the actor has been surviving on liquid and has not consumed any solid food.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor's friend made another shocking revelation that Gurucharan has sacrificed water, and it has been 19 days since he has not drank water. Bhakti revealed, "Due to this, he got weakness. He was unconscious, and then he was hospitalized."

She revealed that Gurucharan was sick even before he disappeared, and thus they were worried about his health. Bhakti mentioned that after he returned, he tried to get work in the industry. She added, "The response he wants from the industry, he is not getting that, and that's why he has sacrificed food and water."

Bhakti stated that Gurucharan is a spiritual person, and when he disappeared, he wanted to go to the Himalayas. She said that he returned because he got a call from his 'Guru' and he has been on the path of his Guru.

Bhakti explained that Gurucharan wanted to take sanyas (relinquishment) and go to the Himalayas because he was not attached to the materialistic world.

Giving an update on his health, the actor's friend said Gurucharan is not listening to the doctor's advice and doing only what he feels is correct. She said that everyone is trying to convince him to drink water, but he has refused.

