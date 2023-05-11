Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment; quits show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character, Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, for the past 15 years, has quit the show. She accused the producer Asit Kumarr Modi of making sexual advances toward her. Jennifer has filed a case against him, project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. The actress stopped shooting for the show months ago, and her last working day was March 6.

Revealing details about what happened, Jennifer Mistry told ETimes that she was subjected to humiliation on the sets by the project Head and the executive producer. "I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing to me to leave the sets. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn't forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving Sohail threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj."

Jennifer Misty: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a male-chauvinistic place

Speaking further, Jennifer shared that she needed a half day for Holi as her daughter really looks forward to this festival. However, she wasn't allowed and the actress requested that a two-hour break would also work for her but she was denied. Adding further, the actress said that the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an extremely male-chauvinistic place as leaves were adjusted for all the male actors but her. "When I retaliated, Sohail spoke rudely to me and asked me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person, Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage," exclaimed Jennifer.

Jennifer Mistry has sent a notice to Asit Modi

What transpired next was that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal received a letter from Sohail stating that she left early on the abovementioned day of the shoot, which caused them heavy losses. She continued, "On April 4, I replied to them on WhatsApp that I was subjected to sexual harrasment, and they reverted to me saying that I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I wanted a public apology. On March 8, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the matter but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter. Every person in Taarak Mehta is a bonded labourer."

Accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment

"Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won't take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent a complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven't got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the case. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon," said the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

Jennifer also recalled the time when her co-actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi quit the show, she was pregnant at that time and the team sacked her. "I didn't want to leave but they sacked me because he was leaving," asserted the actress.

Pinkvilla tried numerous attempts at calling the producer Asit Kumarr Modi but there wasn't any response till the time of filing this story.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

