Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal celebrates Christmas with family after 23 years

Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Christmas celebrations of television celebrities. Amidst all the celebration pictures, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared how she celebrated Christmas. The actress celebrated the festival with her family in her hometown after 23 years and shared the glimpses on social media. It was indeed a special Christmas for the actress.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Christmas with family

Yesterday, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal uploaded a video that shows her spending her evening with children. The celebration was complete with Santa Claus who distributed gifts among the children. The kids danced and it was evident from the video, that it was a holly jolly Christmas indeed.

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s video here:

Uploading the video, she wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas... best Christmas ever ... Christmas with my family after 23 years... giving away gifts to kids made them exuberant, the laughter on their faces made us content... dancing and having fun, the real spirit of Christmas time… #jennifermistrybansiwal #jmb #jenissha #Lekissha #lekisshamistrybansiwal #merrychristmas”

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to drop Christmas wishes for the actress. Some also commented on how the actress spent Christmas the right way by doing good deeds.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently took to social media to pen a note on her exit from the television drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress essayed the much-loved character of Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Uploading glimpses from the sets, she wrote on Instagram, "Gratitude to the God, the Universe, cast and crew of TMKOC and all the fans of Tmkoc for showering their love over me all these years... Spent 1/3rd of my life - 1& 1/2 decades in this serial...pata hee nahi chala waqt kaise beet gaya... Some memories are painful, some are not... but after all they are memories…”

Actress Monaz Mevawalla has been selected as the new face of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

