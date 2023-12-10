Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal drops throwback PICS, pens gratitude post

Popular television drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news this year for several reasons. Recently, it was reported that actress Monaz Mevawalla will step into the shoes of the popular character, Roshan Singh Sodhi. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal essayed the character for 15 years. Today, the actress took to social media to bid a final goodbye to her character.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal bids goodbye to her character Roshan Singh Sodhi

Yesterday, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal took to social media to drop a video. It consists of several throwback pictures from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A few pictures also featured her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta and Disha Vakani. Munmun Dutta essayed the character of Babita ji, while Disha Vakani was seen as Daya Ben.

The actress also captioned the video with a long post expressing her gratitude to her fans for showing love on her character. The caption for her post reads, "Human beings love stories because they safely show us beginnings, middles and ends ...My story has three parts: a beginning in 2008 when I joined TMKOC, a middle in 2016 when I rejoined Tmkoc after delivery, and an end in 2023 when I left Tmkoc...Every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning...

It continued, "Gratitude to the God, the Universe, cast and crew of TMKOC and all the fans of Tmkoc for showering their love over me all these years... Spent 1/3rd of my life - 1& 1/2 decades in this serial...pata hee nahi chala waqt kaise beet gaya... Some memories are painful, some are not... but after all they are memories… #jennifermistrybansiwal #jmb #tmkoc #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah"

Netizens took to the comment section and expressed their love for her character, Roshan Singh Sodhi. One user wrote, "Miss you so much Roshan bhabhi. bhale koi bhi a jaaye mere liye aap hi Roshan bhabhi Hain." Another commented, "Ab ham ko bhi is show me maja nahi aata hai ab dekhna band."

"Will miss you Roshan bhabhi, you'll always be our favourite Roshan," commented another netizen.

