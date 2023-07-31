Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry opens up on toxicity on sets, ‘They just did not care’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

The popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is reaching new heights of success every day. It is one of the most successful and loved shows on the small screen. The show recently bounced back on the TRP charts, making a comeback in the top 5 shows after a long time. The cast and crew of the show also celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the show by sharing some lovely pictures on their social media accounts.

While the audience has been enjoying all the positivity and humor from the show, the same cannot be said for some of its actors. Actress Jennifer Mistry Baniwal, who played Roshan Sodhi on the show, decided to walk out of the production due to the non-clearance of her dues after an incident where the producer, Asit Kumar Modi, made sleazy remarks during the Singapore shoot and subjected her to years of mental torture. The actress filed a case of sexual harassment against the producers and has now chosen to share the small but crucial details that shed light on the toxic offscreen environment of the show.

Jennifer Misty gives minute details on the toxic atmosphere on the show’s sets

Jennifer Mistry has been facing difficult times in her life after filing a case against the producers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 44-year-old actress decided to give minute details about the toxic atmosphere on the sets of the show. She opened up, “The production team would not wash our clothes, and we had to wear outfits for 20 days. The clothes would even stink badly. There were times when we washed our clothes ourselves, and only some selective people had their clothes washed by the team. We even had to beg for the most basic necessities like water. There were only a few bottles of water available, and we were scolded if we ever asked for more. A packet of biscuits used to be a big deal for us; forget about dinner. In the 9 pm shift, if we asked for biscuits, they wouldn't even provide them.”

The actress further added,” Throughout the show, I wore my own jewellery, shoes ke paise bhi 2-3 saal pehle se dena shuru karte the and earlier we used to get old ripped shoes which could not be worn. The child artists were never given outfits by the production. They did even care about covid as there were no precautionary measures taken and even the sets were sanitised only once during the pandemic, the make-up artists used to wear safety suits only for the sake of it while our vans were filled with cockroaches while the male leads used to have luxurious vans. We were told that we are just fillers and the production is doing a favour by giving us rooms with ACs.”

Take a look at her interview here

No progress on Jennifer Mistry’s case yet

As of now, there has been no update on Jennifer Mistry’s case on Asit Modi. She has now made another accusation that the producers have influenced her co-star Gurucharan Singh who was one of the witnesses in her case and the police have been just discouraging her. Apart from Jennifer Mistry, actors Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja have also made serious accusations against the producers of the show.

