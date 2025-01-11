Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jheel Mehta aka Sonu recalls shooting THIS episode was traumatizing for her: ‘I was thinking why…’
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who used to essay the role of Sonu, recently talked about one episode, shooting for which left her traumatized.
Jheel Mehta shared that shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the initial days was fun. Recalling her first scene from the serial, she said, "The first scene was just like Tapu playing cricket and me coming over the balcony and saying hi and cheering. We had actually shot a pilot before that in some society in Borivali. They shut the entire society. It was so much fun, and we were only playing cricket.”
Then the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress talked about one episode in particular that stood out as a traumatic experience. "Wo jo Tapu ki shaadi ka episode tha wo mere liye kaafi traumatizing tha. Main soch rahi thi main ye serial kyu kar rahi hu. Child marriage ho raha hai isme. (The episode featuring Tapu’s marriage was very traumatizing for me. I was wondering why I am doing this serial; child marriage was being shown in the episode).”
In the same conversation with Siddhesh Lokare, she added, “I don't know what all things I cooked in my head. And then, when I saw the episode, I realized it was a dream. I was questioning my life choices. It was very weird, funny, and crazy in my head."
After her stint in the Asit Modi-produced show, Jheel has not returned to television screens. She shifted her career and found success as a makeup artist. She also co-owns a business with her mother.
Meanwhile, talking about the actress’ personal life, Mehta embarked on her journey of forever with her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube on December 28, 2024.
