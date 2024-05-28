Jheel Mehta is popularly known for her stint in one of the longest-running Hindi sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has spent her teenage years in contributing as Sonu Bhidhe in the show.

However, Jheel left the showbiz after serving her contract in the show, and she switched her career to makeup artist. Currently, she has been hitting the headlines for her engagement with her long-term boyfriend Aditya Dube.

Just a few hours back, Jheel dropped a video on her Instagram handle looking all cute and sun-kissed.

Jheel Mehta’s sensual video

Taking to her Instagram handle the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s star Jheel Mehta dropped a video embracing her beauty. The sun-kissed video of Jheel elevated her natural glow while her smile melted her fans’ hearts.

In the video, she was wearing a backless baby pink dress, with a knot at the back. She beautifully paired the outfit with an orange printed chiffon full puffed sleeves boat neck blouse. Accompanying the video she wrote a caption asking her fans, “Isn’t that sweet?”

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens couldn't stop themselves from flooding the comment section with their love and affection for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress. One of the users wrote, "Who thinks Sonu's name doesn't suit her looks?" Another one wrote, "Look so stunning and gorgeous in red and pink with a cute smile." In the next comment, a fan commented, "Wow beautiful and beautiful smile dear."

Everyone was stunned by this side of the actress, as the other user wrote, “Gorgeous.”

More about Jheel Mehta

Jheel Mehta has been still garnering the attention of the audience even after years of exiting the show, through her active social media presence. Although the actress left the acting business, she still makes vlogs to update her fans daily. Recently, she posted her engagement videos, where she was seen proposing to her boyfriend, and now-fiancee on the beach side at sunset.

The announcement of her marriage has grabbed the attention of many as it has been emotional to watch our little dear Sonu embark on a new chapter in her life.

