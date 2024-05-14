Jheel Mehta rose to fame after essaying the role of Sonu Bhide in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After exiting the show, the actress remained in touch with her fans through social media.

Speaking about her personal life, Jheel is in a relationship with Aditya Dube. In the month of January, Jheel received a dreamy proposal from her beau.

Jheel Mehta plans proposal for boyfriend:

Now, expressing her love for her partner, Jheel Mehta planned a dreamy proposal for him at the scenic beachside location for her fiance. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Jheel and Aditya look lost in love as they have been candidly captured here. Set in the beautiful ocean and greenery backdrop, Jheel went down on her knees as she confessed her love for Aditya.

Sharing this post, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress captioned, "Them butterflies they come alive when I’m next to you Over and over the only truth, Everything comes back to you @adiplays_ So this happened!!! (image 5)."

Take a look at Jheel Mehta's post here-

Fans, friends, and colleagues flooded the post by showering love on this beautiful couple. Ambika, who plays the role of Komal Haathi in the show, dropped a "heart and fire emoticon" on Jheel's post. Nidhi Bhanushali, who was roped in to play Sonu Bhide after Jheel's exit, also liked Jheel's post.

For the uninformed, Aditya Dube had planned a surprise proposal for Jheel in January 2024. In a video shared by Jheel on her Instagram handle, it was seen how the actress was brought blindfolded while Aditya danced and then proposed to her in SRK style.

Jheel and Aditya have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The actress often treats fans by sharing their love-dipped pictures on social media.

More about Jheel Mehta's professional life:

Jheel Mehta became a household name after playing the role of Sonalika Bhide, aka Sonu (daughter of Madhvi and Aatmaram Bhide) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was a child artist when the sitcom began. She was a part of the show for more than four years and was applauded for her performance.

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel consciously decided to stay away from the showbiz industry and acting. She is a professional makeup artist. Jheel also creates interesting vlogs for her fans and followers.

