Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta can't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, pens note

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji recently watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Jawan. Just a few minutes ago, she shared a post with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this post, the actress can't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. She is seen posing beside SRK's Jawan poster and is all smiles. Munmun is sporting a blue dungaree, cap and white waist belt as she strikes a peace pose while looking at the camera. She also shared small glimpses of King Khan from the movie.

Munmun Dutta's praises King Khan and Jawan:

Sharing this post, Munmun Dutta penned a long caption and wrote, "LOUDESTTTTTTT cheer for JAWAN! I cried, I laughed, I danced and I came out of the theatre with the bigggggest smile and pride that I was, I am and will always be a bonafide SHAHRUKH KHAN fan! @iamsrk WHAT A TRUE BLUE ENTERTAINER of a movie this was !! Making a movie full of female characters with the perfect stories can only come from the brain of one leading man of our industry and that’s SRK. Direction, action. That south ka tadka that Atlee brought… Wowww !! @atlee47 . Couldn’t get better. Definitely going back for a 2nd round of entertainment. Lastly, SRK will always remain my childhood crush, my hero that I idolised on screen for years and after having the opportunity to meet and work with him, I can vouch for the fact that there’s no one like him. He is one of a kind."

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's post here-

For the uninformed, Shah Rukh Khan had made a special appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah twice. Once he appeared on the show to promote Chennai Express and later he graced the sitcom to promote Happy New Year.

Speaking of Jawan, the action-packed film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been extremely successful at the box office since its release. It's breaking records, and the film directed by Atlee has made history by earning a whopping Rs 322 crore in its first week of release. Not only fans, but the entire entertainment industry is all praises for SRK and for Atlee's directional Jawan.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji gives tour of self-designed home