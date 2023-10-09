Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude to God as her trip to Israel was postponed

On October 7, the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated to an unexpected level when Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the densely populated Gaza strip along Israel's border, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza. As per reports, this attack resulted in the tragic death of at least 700 Israelis, and the death toll could rise further. Amidst this tension, all the countries are praying for peace between these two nations. Many International personalities have reacted to this war and have offered their condolences who became a victim of it. Now, our Indian actress Munmun Dutta also shared a shuddering experience of hers on social media.

Munmun Dutta reveals how her Israel trip was postponed:

Sharing a picture of her passport on her Instagram story, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wrote, "I am shuddering about the fact that I was supposed to be in ISRAEL right NOW. My tickets were booked but had to postpone it for next week as my night shift suddenly extended as there were a few extra scenes added. As much as I felt sad then, I am absolutely convinced now that there was a Higher power in play that saved me from what could have potentially killed me."

She continued, "I don't know what and how to express my gratitude. This reiterates the fact that there's God and Jo bhi hota hai ache ke liye hota hai I hope Israel finds peace, the world finds peace."

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta, the beloved actress who plays Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has become very famous because of the hit TV show. She has been a part of the show since the beginning and is loved for her acting skills. Along with this, she has also been a part of a few films and also endorses top brands on social media. On her social media accounts, she has a large number of followers and shares glimpses of her daily life, including vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, along with Munmun, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, and numerous others.

