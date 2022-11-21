Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta meets with an accident in Germany, shares PICS of injury

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town and enjoys a massive fan following. She is an ardent traveler and often jets off to exotic locations for new experiences. Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress traveled to Germany and was spending a great time. Prior to this, the actress was in Switzerland and dropped several glimpses of her Switzerland trip. The actress also went to the Lindt museum and had a blast and shared a few pictures and videos of it on her social media handle. Munmun Dutta meets with an accident in Germany:

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had a long trip planned ahead and was eagerly looking forward to it. However, in a shocking turn of events, she had to cut her vacation short and had to return to India. During her Germany tour, Munmun Dutta met with an accident and is, unfortunately, returning home. The actress is close to her fans, and sharing this update with her followers, Munmun wrote, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home." She further gave a glimpse of her injured knee and wrote, "Flying out with good memories and an injured left knee."

Take a look at her Instagram story here-

About Munmun Dutta: Munmun Dutta is a part of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and essays the role of Babita Ji. The actress is a part of the show since its inception, and her character is immensely loved by the audience. Along with this, she has also been a part of a few films and also endorses top brands on social media.

ALSO READ: Style maang tika like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta for wedding season