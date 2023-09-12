Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former Anjali aka Neha Mehta returns to work; details of new project INSIDE

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actress Neha SK Mehta rose to fame after essaying the role of Anjali Mehta in the hit sitcom. The actress was a part of the show for more than a decade and her acting prowess was applauded by the viewers. However, after taking an abrupt exit from the sitcom, Neha has been away from the screens. Though she has maintained an active social media presence, but fans miss her seeing performing and are eagerly waiting for her to return. Well, there's good news for Neha Mehta's fans as she is all set to return to acting.

Neha Mehta returns to acting:

Neha Mehta, who started her acting journey with Gujarati theatre, is back on stage after 12 years and this time around with a Hindi play. In her upcoming play, she will portray Vaidehi in Sanjay Jha’s Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi. While talking about returning to theatre, Neha told India Forums, "I feel blessed to be offered an author-backed role in the play just like my TV shows Dollar Bahu, Chando She Shamdo, Pannlal Patel, and Chand Ko Kaho Chhup Jaye. This has made my journey all the more worth it."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actress continued, "I could have taken up another TV show, but I decided to return to Gujarat and reconnect with my roots. My parents asked me whether I wanted to continue doing what I was doing and I knew I wanted to learn, evolve, and explore new aspects of life. I have come to realise that whenever I have run after money, good fortune has always stopped me by some means for my complete growth.”

When asked if she plans to return to TV, Neha explained, “After working on good projects, I wouldn’t like to ask for work or bow down to someone’s conditions. I wish to change that about me as it is said that until you don’t ask, you don’t get. Before I get there, I will keep polishing myself. I will definitely get back to TV, but for now, I am focussing on this play. Theatre is a demanding medium."

Speaking about her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neha starred opposite Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta.

