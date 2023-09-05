Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu flaunts snake tattoo in bikini; embraces nature

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors and their characters hold a special space in the hearts of the audience. One such actor who had impressed the viewers with her acting mettle was Nidhi Bhanushali. Nidhi essayed the role of Sonu Bhide, daughter of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhvi Bhide (played by Sonalika Joshi), in the longest-running sitcom. She replaced Jheel Mehta and was a part of the show from 2012 to 2019. After quitting the show, Nidhi preferred leading a nomad life and is often seen travelling and exploring unexplored destinations and embracing nature.

Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts snake tattoo in bikini:

Recently, Nidhi Bhanushali took to her social media handle and shared a video from her recent vacation. In this clip, the actress is seen sporting a black and green bikini and can be seen flaunting her huge snake that starts from her back and extends to her right leg. She has left her short hair open and looks beautiful. Nidhi is seen slowly making her way into the river to lie down and feel the beauty of nature. Sharing this video, she wrote, "The world melts away as you surrender to the stream's embrace." In the caption of this post, the actress wrote, "Cool, Calm, Collected."

Watch Nidhi Bhanushali's video here-

The actress has shared videos of herself enjoying nature before. Nidhi is quite active on social media and frequently posts about her experiences learning new things, such as mosaic art, surfing, trying out new adventures, and singing, among others. She always has something fresh to share, and her fans adore her for being a talented star who is always enthusiastic about learning and exploring.

Speaking about the show, after Nidhi's exit, Palak Sindhwani stepped in to essay the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She joined the show in 2019 and is still a part of the show. Apart from Nidhi, several actors such as Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda, who was a part of the show since its inception, also took a midway exit recently after almost 14 years.

