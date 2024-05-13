Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains the longest-running sitcom in Indian television history. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of young Sonalika, also known as Sonu, after replacing Jheel Mehta, is fondly remembered for her portrayal to this day.

Recently, Nidhi treated fans to a visual feast of her Bali beach vacation sharing mesmerizing pictures on her social media handle.

Nidhi Bhanushali shares pictures from her beach vacation

Nidhi Bhanushali took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning snapshots from her sun-kissed getaway, captivating fans with her radiant beach look. Sporting a chic coral reef tie-front bikini paired with a cute mini skirt, the actress exuded effortless charm as she enjoyed the tropical paradise. With her hair flowing freely, Nidhi's beach outfit was as stylish as it was summery.

From basking in the sun to capturing the scenic beauty of Bali's beaches, Nidhi's visual diary consisted of her holiday adventures, including snapshots of her meals, surfing escapades, and breathtaking views. Nidhi wrote in the caption, “From what feels like a lifetime ago.”

Nidhi appears absolutely adorable in her holiday post, prompting fans to shower her with love. Praising her beauty, A fan wrote, “What a life you are living. You look so beautiful.” Another fan commented, “Do go to Costa Rica , you will love it. You are truly amazing.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Nidhi Bhanushali

In 2012, Nidhi stepped into the role of Sonu, replacing Jheel Mehta, and immediately captured audiences’ hearts with her performance. Making her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi has been an integral part of the show for over six years, consistently winning hearts. Following this, Palak Sindhwani took on the character.

Nidhi seizes every opportunity to engage with social media trends and shows her talent. Now embracing the role of a traveler, her Instagram feed shows her passion for exploring new destinations and indulging in adventurous pursuits.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for the last fifteen years. With a cast featuring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and more, the show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Telefilms. Tune in to Sab TV every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. to catch the latest episodes.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja flaunts his toned physique with no Monday blues