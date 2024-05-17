Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani radiates glow in white ensemble at her recent Europe trip; PICS
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sidhwani recently shared pictures of herself roaming the streets of Europe with her trendy fashion display in white. Read for details!
Palak Sidhwani is popularly recognized for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she won the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting skills. The actress roped in the popular sitcom in 2019 after replacing Nidhi Bhanushali. It’s been more than four years since she started playing the character of Sonu.
Recently, Palak dropped a series of pictures from her Europe vacation where she can be seen slaying in a stylish vacation outfit that elevated her fashion quotient.
Palak Sidhwani’s vacation pictures
Just a few hours back, Palak uploaded pictures from her recent vacation trip to Europe, where she can be seen roaming around, exploring every inch of Europe on her feet. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a white outfit that radiates summer's breezy vibes.
She is wearing a white self-designer sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and a tie knot in front. Flaunting her fit body, she gives off sassy vibes. She dons light blue sliders with that dress, which perfectly complements the dress. She picks a golden choker necklace with a second piece. To elevate her look further, she wore black sunglasses.
Keeping her hair flowing, she carried a minimalist makeup look. She carried a black sling to complete her fit, adding spark to the whole look. The actress was undoubtedly radiating a natural look.
Captioning the pictures, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress wrote, “Lost on the streets of Altea.”
Fans’ reaction
As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their love for the actress. One of the users wrote, “PRINCESS VIBES ONLY.” Another one wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow just looking like a wow.”
In the following comment, the user commented, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world.”
More about Palak Sidhwani
Palak Sidhwani hails from a small town named Manasa in Madhya Pradesh. She started as a social media influencer and now plays Sonu Bhidhe's role in Asit Modi’s TMKOC. The actress plays an on-screen daughter of Sonalika Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali in the show.
ALSO READ: Samridhii Shukla: Five lesser-known facts about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star