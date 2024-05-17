Palak Sidhwani is popularly recognized for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she won the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting skills. The actress roped in the popular sitcom in 2019 after replacing Nidhi Bhanushali. It’s been more than four years since she started playing the character of Sonu.

Recently, Palak dropped a series of pictures from her Europe vacation where she can be seen slaying in a stylish vacation outfit that elevated her fashion quotient.

Palak Sidhwani’s vacation pictures

Just a few hours back, Palak uploaded pictures from her recent vacation trip to Europe, where she can be seen roaming around, exploring every inch of Europe on her feet. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a white outfit that radiates summer's breezy vibes.

She is wearing a white self-designer sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and a tie knot in front. Flaunting her fit body, she gives off sassy vibes. She dons light blue sliders with that dress, which perfectly complements the dress. She picks a golden choker necklace with a second piece. To elevate her look further, she wore black sunglasses. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Keeping her hair flowing, she carried a minimalist makeup look. She carried a black sling to complete her fit, adding spark to the whole look. The actress was undoubtedly radiating a natural look.

Advertisement

Captioning the pictures, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress wrote, “Lost on the streets of Altea.”

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their love for the actress. One of the users wrote, “PRINCESS VIBES ONLY.” Another one wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow just looking like a wow.”

In the following comment, the user commented, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world.”

More about Palak Sidhwani

Palak Sidhwani hails from a small town named Manasa in Madhya Pradesh. She started as a social media influencer and now plays Sonu Bhidhe's role in Asit Modi’s TMKOC. The actress plays an on-screen daughter of Sonalika Joshi and Mandar Chandwadkar, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali in the show.

ALSO READ: Samridhii Shukla: Five lesser-known facts about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star