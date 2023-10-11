Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani having fun with co-stars on trending Saiyyan challenge; Watch

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly a beloved Indian comedy show that has captured the hearts of many. Since its premiere in July 2008, it has enjoyed a successful run on the small screen. The show's compelling storyline and the fantastic performances by the star cast have garnered a dedicated following. The stars of the show frequently share glimpses from the set, often showcasing their fun interactions. Just an hour ago, Palak Sindhwan, known for her role as Sonu, shared a fun video in which she and her co-stars participated in the trendy Saiyyan challenge.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s stars hops on Saiyyan challenge, take a look:

Palak Sidhwani is a prominent actress from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, enjoys significant popularity in the television industry and boasts a substantial fan base. She maintains an active presence on her social media platforms. In a recent Instagram post just an hour ago, Palak Sidhwani shared a video in which she, along with her co-stars, took part in the trending Saiyyan challenge. This challenge involves singing the famous song Saiyyan by Kailash Kher.

Take a look at Palak Sindhwani's post here-

In the video shared by Palak Sidhwani, a delightful gathering of her co-stars took place. Among those who joined in the fun Saiyyan challenge were Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha), Navina Bole (Bawri), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta), Sachin Shroff (Taarak Mehta), Sharad Sankla (Abdul), Kavi Kumar Azad (Dr. Hansraj Hathi), and Ambika Ranjankar (Mrs. Komal Hathi). They each took their turn singing the popular song Saiyyan, creating a delightful and enjoyable experience for themselves and their fans.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his Neela Telefilms banner and features an ensemble cast of popular actors, including Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, and more. However, in recent months, the show has faced challenges related to its cast members.

Palak Sidhwani, who joined the show around four years ago and portrayed the character of Sonu Bhide, has been a valuable addition to the team. The show continues to air its episodes every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani describes 4 years of her journey as Sonu Bhide