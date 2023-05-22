Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja's SHOCKING revelations about 'sexist remarks' by Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most-watched television shows enjoys immense popularity. However, recently the show has been making headlines repeatedly owing to the claims made by the actors. After Jennifer Mistry and Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja who has been a part of the show since its inception has spoken up about her share of issues. She is best known for essaying the character of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress also mentioned in her statement that she supports Jennifer and Monika for speaking up.

'The artists have to go through mental harassment on TMKOC'

Priya opened up on how the actors working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are treated unfairly and have to go through mental torture on the sets. Talking about what she faced, the actress said, "Kaafi hota hai, mentally I have also gone through difficulties while working there, but it didn't affect me much because Malav was the director of the show for 14 years. Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani or Jatin Bajaj, never misbehaved with me. But as far as work is concerned, I've been subjected to unfair treatment."

For the unversed, Priya is married to Malav Raida who was the director of the show for many years. The two met on the show and tied the knot in 2011. Priya shared how the showmakers reduced her track once she got married to Malav and behaved with her differently. Talking about her ordeal, she said, "Ever since Malav left the show, they haven't called or texted me back. I called up Sohil and requested him to ask Asit ji about my track. I even dropped a message to Asit bhai asking him if I'm a part of the show, but I haven't heard from any of them. As an artist, I think it is unfair." Priya shared how she had to hear multiple times that she doesn't need to work since Malav is working.

Priya on Jennifer Mistry's male-chauvinistic comment

Jennifer Mistry in her comments also mentioned that the TMKOC sets is a male-chauvinistic environment. On being asked about this, Priya shared that she agrees with her. The actress said, "Yes, it is 100% there, the male-chauvinistic attitude on sets. I wonder why Mandaar spoke all this because Mandar and Jennifer are very good friends." Jennifer was called indisciplined by the showmakers, but Priya refuted the statement and called her one of the 'sweetest' people who got along with everyone on the sets. However, Priya clarified that she has no knowledge about Jennifer's sexual harassment complaint as she was not present during those incidents.

