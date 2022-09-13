Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha's exit: Everyone has their own priority

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining audiences for almost 14 years now. The show has witnessed the exit of many popular actors such as Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh. Shailesh Lodha, who has been an integral part of the show and essayed the role of Taarak Mehta, has also quit the show. The makers were on a hunt for replacing Shailesh, and popular actor Sacchin Shroff has been roped in to essay the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.

In an interaction with the media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi opened up on Shailesh Lodha not being a part of the show. Asit said, "Shailesh is still a part of the family. Everyone has their own priority, and his contribution has been huge. My heart breaks when anyone leaves, and I try my best to not let anyone go, but everyone's priorities are different."