Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha's exit: Everyone has their own priority
Sacchin Shroff has been roped into essay the role of 'Taarak Mehta' in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television screens and has been entertaining audiences for almost 14 years now. The show has witnessed the exit of many popular actors such as Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh. Shailesh Lodha, who has been an integral part of the show and essayed the role of Taarak Mehta, has also quit the show. The makers were on a hunt for replacing Shailesh, and popular actor Sacchin Shroff has been roped in to essay the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.
In an interaction with the media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi opened up on Shailesh Lodha not being a part of the show. Asit said, "Shailesh is still a part of the family. Everyone has their own priority, and his contribution has been huge. My heart breaks when anyone leaves, and I try my best to not let anyone go, but everyone's priorities are different."
In the same interview, Asit Modi also answered questions about actors doing different shows while doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "We have 26 episodes a month of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actors don't have the need to do anything else because this show is giving them immense love and what else is needed."
On the other hand, when Sacchin Shroff was asked whether he will do any other show along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor said, "Taarak is my only focus."
To note, Sacchin Shroff is a renowned name in the industry and has been around for the past several years. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sacchin has already started shooting for his scenes, and the episode featuring him will go on air on Tuesday.
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others, and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
