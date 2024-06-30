Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat reminisces shooting with Rohit Sharma 12 years back; drops unseen PIC with 'hitman'

On June 29, 2024, the Indian cricket team achieved an unforgettable milestone by winning the T20 World Cup against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, made the nation proud with this historic victory. Since last night, social media has been flooded with netizens pouring in their love on each member of the Indian cricket team.

Similarly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat congratulated the Indian team for their historic win and shared his special memory with the Indian Cricket team's 'hitman' Rohit Sharma.

Raj Anadkat recalls shooting with Rohit Sharma:

Raj Anadkat shared an anecdote with his fans and followers on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj recalled shooting in with Rohit Sharma once during childhood. The TMKOC actor shared a 12-year-old picture with the 'hitman' on his social media handle.

In the caption of this post, Raj mentioned how he had once gotten a chance to shoot an ad film with Rohit Sharma. He stated how his mother had got a camera for him so that he could take a picture with the Indian Cricket team's captain.

Further, he wrote, "Thank you so much Hitman and all the wonderful players @indiancricketteam for this memorable win. Congratulations everyone 🇮🇳."

Take a look at Raj Anadkat's photo with Rohit Sharma here-

About India's triumphant win against South Africa:

Speaking about India's victory in the T20 World Cup, the team made the nation proud with their unwavering dedication, concentration, hard work, teamwork, and presence of mind. Hats off to champions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, who brought smiles to everyone's faces with their game and then left everyone teary-eyed with their emotional breakdown. Two of India's greatest and most respected cricketers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their T20I retirements after the historic triumph.

About Raj Anadkat:

Raj Anadkat rose to fame after playing the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in the hit and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj was roped in after Bhavya Gandhi took an exit from the show in 2017. Raj was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2017 to 2022. After his exit, Nitish Bhaluni was cast to essay the role of Tapu in the show.

