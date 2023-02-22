Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sacchin Shrof to tie the knot on February 25? Deets Inside

Sacchin Shrof is among the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several shows over the years. The actor is known for his acting prowess and impressed the masses whenever he made an appearance on the screen. At present, Sacchin Shrof is seen essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the actor is busy entertaining the viewers with the portrayal of his character Taarak Mehta, Sacchin is now all set to give love another chance.

According to the Bombay Times report, Sacchin Shrof is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on February 25 in Mumbai. A guest who is going to attend Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's hush-hush wedding has told Bombay Times that Sacchin's bride-to-be's identity has been kept under wraps as the family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully.

The source further spilled beans about the marriage and revealed that it's an arranged marriage and the bride-to-be isn’t from the industry and is a part-time event organizer and interior designer. Also, the bride-to-be has been Sacchin's friend for several years, and it was only last month when Sacchin's family suggested the actor for getting married. The source also added that Sacchin gave his family’s suggestion serious thought and thus decided to take the plunge.

For the unversed, Sacchin Shrof tied the knot with actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. However, after nine years, the duo mutually parted ways in 2018. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra. The divorce case went on for a few months, and Juhi was granted Samairra's custody.

Sacchin Shrof's career:

Sacchin Shrof has explored TV, OTT, and films and starred in several shows and web series. He has been a part of shows such as Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. Sacchin also starred in Prakash Jha’s Aashram and was also seen in Double XL, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. He was also seen playing the role of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A few months ago, Sacchin was roped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah replacing Shailesh Lodha.