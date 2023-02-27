Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sacchin Shroff re-marries at 43 to Chandni Kothi; Who is she? Find out

Popular television actor Sacchin Shroff who is currently seen in the comic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got married to Chandni Kothi in an intimate ceremony. According to earlier reports, Chandni is not from the industry and it is an arranged marriage with a family friend. Her identity was kept under wraps by Sacchin’s family which has generated curiosity among the fans. This is Sacchin’s second marriage as the actor was earlier married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra .

Earlier, a guest from the wedding had revealed Sacchin's bride-to-be's identity has been kept under wraps as the family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully. They did not even reveal the bride’s name. However, Sacchin introduced his bride to the media and fans at their reception. Speaking with ETimes about the same, Sachin said, “I didn’t keep it a secret. There wasn’t any need as everyone would have known about her ultimately. We referred to her as to-be Mrs for fun. My cousins decided to build inquisitiveness and grandly introduce her at the cocktail party.” Chandni is an event organizer and interior designer.

Several of Sacchin’s industry friends and TMKOC cast attended the wedding. The newlyweds posed with Sonu Bhide aka Palak Sindhwani, Babita aka Munmum Dutta, actress Simple Kaul, Anjali Mehta aka Sunayana Fozdarr, and others.