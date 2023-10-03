Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tanmay Vekaria remembers co-actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. The show keeps the audience hooked with its impeccable comic timing and hilarious stints of the actors. It's not just the show, but the cast that makes the show so popular. As a result, the actors also enjoy immense popularity. Tanmay Vekaria is one such actor who was seen in the role of Bagha in this show. Another popular character Nattu Kaka, essayed by Ghanshyam Nayak was also one of the most loved characters on show. The actor passed away two years back and today marks his death anniversary.

Tanmay Vekaria remembers Ghanshyam Nayak on his death anniversary

Today, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria uploaded a video where he shared some of his best moments with co-actor Ghanshyam Nayak. The video contains multiple stills from their stage performance together to their time on the sets. It's not just the video that reflected his sentiments, but he put his thoughts into words and wrote a long caption about how much he respected and loved the late actor. His caption reads, "He wasnt just a co actor, he was a friend, father figure, he was a well wisher, he was the one with whome i have spent more time with, almost a decade, the most loveable chacha bhatija duo, remembering Ghanshaym Nayak, a legend, an actor u love working with, a pure human being, 2 years of his final exit….but hes still with us in r hearts, alwzzz n frever. #bagha #memories #chachabhatija #legand"

Check out Tanmay Vekaria's post here:

Netizens remember Ghanshyam Nayak

Netizens also joined the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor in remembering the late actor, Ghanshyam Nayak. One user commented, "Nattu Kaka was a true legend, his dialogues and his comedy timing was jus so perfect.. Miss him! A true TMKOC fan would definitely understand this feeling!" Another wrote, "Miss you natwar lal prabha sankar undhai wala." "Legend lives in our heart forever," reads another comment. Others also wrote how Nattu Kaka will forever live in their hearts and how much they miss the talented actor.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3rd, 2021, after fighting a tough battle with cancer.

