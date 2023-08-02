Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Asit Modi on allegations: Hurdles will come in every successful person's life

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

The television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction and can be deemed as a cult classic. Recently the cast and crew celebrated its 15 years anniversary remembering their beautiful journey with the show. However, not every actor in the show has had a positive off-screen experience. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi had made some serious accusations against producer Asit Kumar Modi for sexually harassing and mentally torturing her. Apart from Jennifer, even actor Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta, Monika Bhadoriya who played Bawri and Priya Ahuja who played Rita had accused the producer of bullying them and not clearing up their dues. Mistry kept making new revelations every day about how the actors had to beg for even basic necessities like food and water from the makers on a daily basis. Now, after a long time of silence, producer Asit Modi has decided to speak up and share his side of the story. Let's delve right into it.

Asit Modi opens up to allegations made by actors

The controversies around the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to be never-ending. As producer Asit Modi faces charges like harassment, bullying and non-payment of dues from Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and other actors from the show, he has finally decided to address these allegations. He opened up,” Emotionally I feel sad as I consider everyone like my own family and I have never done wrong with everyone, I have tried to keep everyone to keep everyone happy as I spread happiness through my show. Hence I make sure to keep a positive atmosphere on the sets.”

The producer further said,” Despite all the hurdles the show is successful and those who pass these hurdles succeed in life. Hurdles will come in every successful person’s life. So we have accepted all these challenges and we are fighting the situation with a positive mindset, we have never done wrong with anyone so we do not bother much as we are pure by heart. This is the reason we create comedy and a negative person cannot create comedy. We are fortunate enough to have the audience’s and team’s support .”

Take a look at the clip of the producer in the recent celebrations on the show

Asit Modi on the show’s journey

On the show’s successful journey, Modi said,” Running the show for 15 years, doing comedy daily, it has never happened in the world. It's been continuous hard work since 2008 to bring new stories every day. I thank my team for bringing this freshness and its God's grace and the team’s hard work that we ran the show without any leap.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

