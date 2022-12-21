Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah: Chalu Pandey starts his search for Popatlal

Chalu Pandey explains to them all that Bhide cannot take his complaint back because then it will be like he is disturbing the police unnecessarily. Everyone get shocked and question him why did he make a deal like this. Chalu Pandey says this isn’t the main topic of interest and presents their service dog 009, that takes everyone by surprise. He says how this dog never misses anything. They question why the dog is inside their society. The Inspector claims that Popatlal hasn’t been out of the society and that’s why they couldn’t find him anywhere else.

He says the dog will trace the accused’s smell and try to find him. Taarak and Anajli get scared and discuss if they should inform Bhide the truth about Popatlal hiding in their house the previous night. Babita and Iyer also contemplate the same and then decide not to say anything. The team starts off the search with Popatlal’s house and they realise that the dog is barking at Iyer and Babita’s house. They find a cloth there and Pandey ji concludes that Popatlal must’ve reached here through the balcony.

Babita and Iyer’s confession

Babita and Iyer confess that Popatlal did visit their house and Bhide gets angry at them for hiding the truth. Madhavi states that the matter wouldn’t have reached the police if they would’ve just told the truth. Bhide agrees and tells that he wanted Popatlal’s presence that’s all. Iyer points out he was really angry and they were scared of his reaction and hence thought they’ll tell him later. The search team goes down to the compound and the dog looks at Taarak and Anjali’s house and starts barking. Bhide gets surprised and asks the couple if they’re hiding Popatlal in their house. Taarak refuses the claims and Chalu Pandey questions why the dog is barking then. They get scared.

