Actor Tabu is all set to make an appearance in the Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy. While the actress has already been riding high on success, her addition to the cast of the series has infused much excitement among her fans. Taking to social media, television actress Anjali Anand has also reacted to the news of Tabu being a part of Dune: Prophecy.

Anjali Anand, who predominantly works in television, pursues a keen interest in cinema and never misses an opportunity to appreciate Indian actors for their success and achievement.

Anjali Anand's reaction to Tabu bagging Dune: Prophecy

According to Variety, Tabu has been roped in for Dune: Prophecy by Neon Kite and United Agents. The actress will recur in the role of Sister Francesca. Speaking of the character, it is said to be 'strong, intelligent, and alluring.'

Expressing her excitement about the same, Anjali Anand shared a post and wrote, "Mamma have mercy (red heart in eyes and fire emoji)."

Have a look at her words here:

For the uninitiated, Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, and Josh Heuston, among others. The series was originally commissioned in 2019. Moreover, Dune: Prophecy will revolve around two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten humankind's future.

On the other hand, Tabu is a celebrated actress in Bollywood who was last seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. She has won the National Film Award twice. Some of her widely acclaimed films are Haider, Andhadhun, and Drishyam.

About Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand was propelled to fame with her performance in the shows Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. These shows earned her mainstream recognition and later, she went on to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, the actress signed the dotted lines to play a significant role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen alongside Jyotika and veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the upcoming series Dabba Cartel. It is produced under the banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

