Takeshi's Castle: Teaser, Streaming date, when and where to watch Bhuvan Bam's show?

The Indian reboot version of the cherished 1980s Japanese TV game show, Takeshi's Castle, is set to stream soon. On October 25, the Indian reboot Takeshi’s Castle's teaser, featuring Bhuvan Bam, was released. Retaining the fun-filled eccentricities of the original version, the popular 80s Japanese game show reboots thirty-four years later with commentary by actor and content creator, Bhuvan Bam, who revives the BB Ki Vines’ popular character Titu Mama.

Bhuvan Bam's Takeshi's Castle Teaser:

The teaser of Takeshi's Castle begins with Titu Mama going about his daily job of being a shoe salesman, which he hilariously dubs as being a 'shoe-stopper'. Suddenly, the Yakuza enter the store and abduct him unceremoniously. It is later revealed that Titu Mama owes the Yazuka, and the only way to repay the debt, is by voicing the Hindi reboot of the iconic Japanese game show - Takeshi’s Castle.

Watch Takeshi's Castle Teaser here:

When and Where to watch Takeshi's Castle?

Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot version, dubbed by super talented Bhuvan Bam, is an eight-episode series which will stream exclusively for viewers on Prime Video in India from November 2, 2023. It can be watched anytime and anywhere as per convenience.

About Takeshi's Castle reboot:

Takeshi's Castle reboot retains the essence of the original show, where over 100 contestants rush through one crazy challenge to another, in the hopes of winning the lucrative prize money of one million yen. With actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, albeit at the Yakuza’s gun-point, sharing his unique Indian perspective to the show, the upcoming series promises bucket-loads of entertainment for the viewers.

For the uninformed, it was September 14, 2023, when Bhuvan Bam took the internet by storm when he shared the poster of Takeshi's Castle. He had announced that he would be taking on a new role of a commentator in the Hindi-dubbed version of the popular Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle. Since then, fans couldn't hold their excitement and were eagerly waiting for the show to stream.

Previously, Takeshi's Castle's dubbed Hindi version was hosted by the talented actor-host Jaaved Jaaferi in India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhuvan Bham opens up on Ajnabee, reveals writing a BB Ki Vines series next year