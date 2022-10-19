Taking inspiration from Sidharth Malhotra to participating in JDJ 10: All about Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat is a popular name in the telly industry, he rose to fame with the show Anupamaa. The actor played the role of Samar in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer top-rated daily soap, Anupamaa . His acting was quite appreciated in the show and he also garnered a massive fan following with his stylish looks and charming smile. The actor recently shared a post, where he revealed his inspiration from Bollywood and his favourite movie of all time.

In a social media post, the actor congratulated Sidharth Malhotra on his movie, Student Of The Year, completing 10 years. He also revealed that his movie inspired him to become an actor and take admission to Saint Teresa School. He shared in the post, “I don't even remember how many times have I watched this film and I still groove to the peppy music from the film.”

Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor and model. He was born in November 1996 in Bhandara, Maharashtra. He completed his education in Nagpur. He always wanted to be an actor from his childhood and after completing 12 th class he moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career.

How did he convince his parents to let him become an actor?

In the post, he shared that he made his parents watch the movie Student Of The Year, to convince them to let him go to Mumbai to make his career and try his luck.

What did Paras do when he reached Mumbai city?

Anupamaa actor revealed in the post, “When I finally made it to the city of dreams, I used to enter my college thinking I am Abhimanyu from SOTY but no one actually cared.”

What is the education of Paras Kalnawat?

Paras Kalnawat moved to Mumbai after his 12th and he did B.Com correspondence from Mumbai's S.K. Somaiya College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Simultaneously, he started learning dance from the popular choreographer, Terence Lewis. Paras, then, joined Barry John's acting classes to learn acting.

How did Paras Kalnawat start his career?

Paras started his career as a model in 2016 when he participated in and won the People’s Choice Award Max Elite Model Look competition. He also walked the ramp for many fashion designers including Kunal Rawal, Monisha Jaisingh, Manish Malhotra, Narendra Kumar, etc. He made his acting debut with the show ‘Meri Durga’. Then he went on to work in shows like “Mariam Khan: Reporting Live," “Aye Zindagi," "Kaun Hai?" “Laal Ishq," and he was last seen in the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, "Anupamaa."

What was the controversy due to which Paras left Anupamaa?

Paras Kalnawat left Anupamaa a few months back as his contract was terminated by the production house. He had said yes to another reality show, which was on another channel. Paras also had his own reasons for walking out of the show. He shared exclusively with Pinkvilla, “I chose Jhalak because I feel that I can grow there, because over here, I would just stand for 20-30 pages scene without any dialogue because majorly Anupamaa was seen talking continuously with all the big big dialogues. Most of the actors were just standing in the background and I didn't want to be that kind of an actor.”

What is Paras Kalnawat doing at present?

Presently Paras Kalnawat is seen in the most popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. The actor is getting lots of appreciation for his exceptional performances on the show.

Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat dedicates performance to his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan