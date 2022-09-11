Tamannaah Bhatia hails Kapil Sharma for wearing pink; Says 'He was a whole mood on The Kapil Sharma Show sets'

Tamannaah Bhatia is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has gained a massive fan following, owing to her talent and fashion sense. The diva is now gearing up for her upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer' in which she plays the role of a lady bouncer. The trailer was recently launched and has gotten all her fans quite excited to see her in this avatar. The actress has begun the promotions of her much-awaited film and recently graced the sets of Television's most loved show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote Babli Bouncer.

Today, Tamannaah Bhatia dropped some amazing pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. The diva sported a checkered shirt and paired it with black pants. In the caption of these pictures, Tamannaah even praised Kapil Sharma's style sense and hailed him for donning a pink sweatshirt. For the unversed, Kapil had recently shared a photo of himself on his Instagram handle, where he looked dapper in a pink sweatshirt and stylish glasses. In the caption of this post, Kapil explained how pink is also a masculine and cool colour and how historically pink was not always a feminine colour.