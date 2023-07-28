Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry makes another accusation on Asit Kumar Modi

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, often abbreviated as TMKOC, has had a humongous and successful run on the small screen ever since it premiered back in July 2008. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked with its latest twists and turns. Every character in the show has become a household name, and it consistently performs well on the TRP charts. The loyal fans of the show have always associated it with positivity, and it has had a strong impact on their lives.

However, apart from the show’s massive success, it also went through a lot of controversies. Actress Disha Vakani, who played the role of Daya Ben on the show, had initially taken a maternity break from the show and was reluctant to permanently return, which was cited as a conflict with the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi. However, the rumors were no longer just rumors when actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused the producer of sexually harassing and mentally torturing her on the sets. Now, the former has made yet another accusation against the producer and makers of the show.

Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Kumar Modi of influencing the witness

Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah and controversies have become a never-ending story. The show caught all the limelight when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal first spoke up about being sexually harassed and mentally tortured by the producer, Asit Kumar Modi, which forced her to leave the show. The 44-year-old actress spoke up, 'This all started during the Singapore shoot. He called me into his room and made an offensive joke that your lips are so red that I want to kiss them.' Initially, I chose to ignore it, but it reached a limit, and I decided to leave the show even without clearing my dues. It was a question of self-respect and mental health.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress spoke up that till now there has been no update on the case, and the producer has now influenced Gurucharan Singh, who played Sodhi on the show and was one of her witnesses. The 44-year-old said, “Gurucharan was a witness in my case. He was the one who rescued me when Asit Modi had tried to flirt with me in Singapore, even though in a diplomatic way. He knows all things, and he had assured me he would be a witness in the case. But suddenly, he called me one day and told me that all his dues have been cleared. Hence, I realized he won't support me further. I was wondering if Gurucharan was made to say all these things in the name of clearing dues. And now, when the cops approached me for a meeting in the police station, they bought that time as well, accusing me of 10 other baseless things.”

Take a look at her interview here

There are other actors who accused Asit Modi as well

Apart from Jennifer Mistry, there are actors from the star cast as well who have made serious accusations about Asit Kumar Modi. Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri, also accused the producer of mentally harassing her and non-payment of dues. Later, Shailesh Lodha, who played Tarak Mehta, also complained about not clearing his dues. Recently, Priya Ahuja, who played Rita, also called him a sadist and made baseless accusations about her and her husband Malav Rajda, who was the former director of the show.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

