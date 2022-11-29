Tashan-E-Ishq fame Ayush Khatri reveals being trapped in a bad relationship: 'She was involved in black magic'

Ayush Khatri is one of the well-known actors in the telly industry who was a part of Jasmin Bhasin and Zain Imam's hit show Tashan-E-Ishq. Recently in a conversation with ETimes TV, Ayush Khatri revealed how he was trapped in a bad relationship in 2015 and how it filled his life with suffering.

Recalling how his relationship started, Ayush said that when he was new in Mumbai and bankrupt, he met a girl who was a creative director by profession. He fell in love with her and that girl was his constant support and helped him to achieve a career in acting. Soon they moved into a live-in relationship and Ayush too became financially stable.

Ayush Khatri elaborated and said that girl had evil plans and took control of his bank accounts, mentally harassed him, and didn't allow him to meet his family, friends, and parents. The Tashan-E-Ishq actor said his bedridden father was stressed about him and his mother came to Mumbai in search of him but the girl didn't allow him to meet his mother. He further stated, "She was involved in black magic. I was falling into depression and was not able to take any work. I remember that after a time when I was left with no money and work, she left me."

Ayush was later found by his friends who provided shelter to him and helped him to back to his hometown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The actor also revealed how his mother single-handedly fought through the dark time and took care of his ill father and him. He also shared that he used to have panic attacks and was completely under 'Vashikaran' and his mother helped him to come out of it.

Soon Ayush's life returned on track when he came back to Mumbai after 3 to 4 years and his Bollywood debut with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "This was the reason that made me stay away from the screen," Ayush concluded.

On the professional front, Ayush Khatri featured in shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Satrangi Sasural, V Distraction, and Agent Raghav - Crime Branch among others. He is now busy doing web shows and modeling assignments.