Teaser Out: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover turns host for unscripted show Rise and Fall; promises game filled with ‘doglapan’

Ashneer Grover is one of the former Shark Tank India judges who has often rocked headlines. The entrepreneur also appeared on Bigg Boss 18 and shared the stage with Salman Khan. Now, Ashneer is geared up to return to the small screen as the host of an upcoming unscripted reality series titled Rise and Fall. A teaser of the show was dropped on Thursday (January 30).

In the teaser video released by MX Player, Ashneer Grover spills the beans on the concept of the show by showcasing a building. He elaborates on how the top section is ruled by the powerful and rich people 'who make the whole world dance' while the ones with less authority stay at the bottom 'who are forced to dance.' Also, Grover promises to feature a game filled with lots of double standards.

Take a look at the video here:

Twisting his popular dialogue from Shark Tank India, he says, "Lekin kismat ka doglapan mujhse behtar kaun jaanta hai?" (Who knows the duality of destiny better than me?)"

Calling Rise and Fall the ultimate reality show of power, Ashneer mentions that it will feature 16 well-known personalities who will remain locked in a building for 42 days. Further, he talks about the less powerful ones replacing the rich ones and making it to the top positions.

Advertisement

The makers captioned the teaser, "Rulers upar, workers neeche. Par kaun banega sabka boss?" (Rulers on top, workers below. But who will become everyone's boss?)."

As of now, more details about the show, such as the streaming date and the people participating in the show, are yet to be revealed. Also, Ashneer Grover's Rise and Fall is adapted from the international show of the same name.

For the uninformed, in March 2022, Ashneer Grover was dismissed from his role as managing director of BharatPe by the company’s board of directors. Prior to his dismissal, Grover became well-known through his role as one of the investors/sharks on the television show Shark Tank India season 1. His no-nonsense attitude gained him more attention from the audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!