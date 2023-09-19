Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra pen emotional note as their baby girl Gia Bohra turns 33 months

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, a much-adored couple in the television industry, are renowned for their strong bond and affection for one another. This loving couple has consistently set relationship goals, and their family has grown with the arrival of three beautiful baby girls.

Their journey began with the birth of their twins, Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra, in 2016. These little ones brought immense joy to their lives. In 2020, their family expanded further with the arrival of another baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra. Today, the youngest member of their family, Gia, celebrates her 33rd month of life, and the doting parents couldn't be happier.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's baby girl turns 33 months:

The beloved television couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are overjoyed as their youngest baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, celebrates her 33rd month of life. Teejay shared precious pictures from Gia's childhood and penned an emotional note to mark the occasion.

She wrote, “Happy 33 months to our #babygirl who will be 3 years soon! She is still in that phase, where her age can be counted in months. And everyday when she learns something new, she becomes more of a 'child,' less of a 'baby.' I have cherished her #babyhood.. and I am loving her #toddlerhood.. every moment. Little ones growing up leave mothers/fathers with a bittersweet feeling.. we are happy and sad at the same time. I wish we could bottle up their littleness and enjoy it forever!”

Take a look at the post here:

Fans reaction:

The heartfelt post shared by Teejay Sidhu about her daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra left fans feeling emotional and nostalgic. Many fans commented on the post, expressing their sentiments and blessings for little Gia.

One fan commented, “Awwww I'll miss my little Gia who just started to talk and to walk! Look at her now, she already talks sooo much! Babies are growing up soooo fast!” Another fan wrote, “Shona baby is growing up tooo fastttt God bless you Gigi.”

Gia Bohra was born on 16th December 2020. Soon, in December, she will be turning 3 years old, marking another significant milestone in her young life. This special occasion will be a moment of celebration and joy for her loving parents, Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra.

Work-wise, Sidhu has had a notable career in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in several popular television shows, including Shararat and Bhanwar, where her performances were well-received by the audience. In addition to her television work, Teejay Sidhu has also made appearances in movies, such as Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi where she shared screen with famous actors like, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Prem Chopra.