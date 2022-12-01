Tejasswi Prakash and Dolly Singh give us some ‘saaxy’ dance lessons; WATCH

Everyone’s favourite Tejasswi Prakash never fails to impress her fans. She always keeps her fans hooked by posting trendy and impressive activities on social media. Now, the Bigg Boss 15 winner took to Instagram and shared a funny yet stunning video of her performing with Instagram influencer Dolly Singh. The duo can be seen trying to do some tempting dance steps in the clip. They both can be seen messing up with the steps in the video. However, they manage to give the video a balanced end.

The Naagin 6 actress shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Winter classes batch starting soon by the goddesses of saaaxxxyyyy @dollysingh @tejasswiprakash." In the clip, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen donning a thigh-high slit beige colour dress paired with a coat. On the other hand, Dolly Singh is wearing a sleeveless glossy long pink-coloured bodycon dress. Both of them paired their outfits with high heels. The duo can be seen dancing to Meghan Trainor’s hit song Made You Look.

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is currently essaying the role of female protagonist in Colors TV’s Naagin 6. Earlier, she has appeared in several famous shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She made her acting debut with 2612.

About Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh enjoys a mass fan following of 1.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. The popular content creator also posts interesting and happening posts on the photo-sharing app. She has a great sense of fashion and her social media handle says it all. She is known for featuring in Modern Love: Mumbai and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.