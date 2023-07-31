Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra: 3 times couple proved their style is unparalleled in the last week

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the power couple of tinsel town are back in the city after enjoying a relaxing holiday at Lonavala. The couple got busy slaying with their style as soon as they got back. In the last week, the duo served us not one, not two, but three fashion moments that had fashionistas swooning. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the epitome of elegance and panache, have left us spellbound with their enigmatic style game, proving that they are the undisputed trendsetters. Let's take a look at her and beau Kaaran Kundrra's outfits.

Tejasswi Prakash's first look in denim jumpsuit

The first unforgettable look was a chic blue denim jumpsuit that the Naagin actress donned with effortless grace. She elevated the ensemble with sleek white block heels. As she walked hand in hand with Karan, the couple exuded an aura of fashion royalty that had all eyes on them. The jumpsuit is from a brand called classymisii and is priced at only INR 2,900. Beau Karan Kundrra was also a sight to behold in black pants, a white shirt, and beige casual blazer.

Take a look at Tejasswi and Karan here:

Tejasswi Prakash in tan co-ord set

Next, Tejasswi wowed in a stunning tan co-ord set, a mesmerizing crochet ensemble that showcased her flair for fashion. The tie-back detailing added a touch of allure, perfectly complemented by her choice of golden heels and a bag in matching hues. Karan, the dapper gentleman, stood by her side in a casual black outfit with sky blue blazer, proving that he's a fashion force to be reckoned with as well. The outfit of Tejasswi is from the same brand, classymisii.

Here's the outfit Tejasswi and Karan wore:

Tejasswi Prakash's third outfit

But the style saga didn't end there! The couple was spotted at an event making the most of their Sunday evening. Tejasswi left us breathless in a mesmerizing silver corset paired effortlessly with black pants. The outfit oozed glamour and sophistication, and she completed the look with a sleek black bag that accentuated the monochromatic charm. The corset priced at INR 2,350 is from the same brand as the above outfits. Karan, always the trendsetter, opted for a more laid-back yet polished vibe, donning a blue casual shirt and pants that exuded timeless charm.

Watch Tejasswi and Karan slayin here:

It became evident that Tejasswi and Karan are the ultimate fashion duo, a match made in heaven. With every appearance, they redefine the boundaries of fashion, leaving us awe-struck and inspired. In a world where fashion trends come and go, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's style remains unparalleled, and we eagerly await their next sartorial adventure.

