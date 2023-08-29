Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra ace airport fashion game twinning in white- PIC

In the glamorous showbiz industry, where fashion statements often become headlines, actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra managed to turn heads once again, this time at the airport. While the lovely pair making heads turn with their fashion statement is nothing new, this time they were spotted twinning. The duo set a new standard for airport fashion as they twinned in pristine white ensembles that exuded style and sophistication. Fans of the two can't keep calm and shared their excitement reacting to their posts.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra twin in white

The social media buzzed with excitement as the Naagin actess shared a candid snapshot of herself and Karan Kundrra seated comfortably inside a flight. Tejasswi, known for her flawless sense of style, sported a casual yet chic white oversized sweatshirt that seemed to envelop her in comfort. Her hair was meticulously done in a sleek style, adding an extra layer of elegance to her look. She wore a washed-out blue denim in a relaxing fit. We love her effortless charm. Beside her sat Karan Kundrra, equally suave and dashing in his choice of attire. He donned a white tee shirt adorned with intricate all-over work that added texture and depth to his ensemble. The tee shirt perfectly accentuated his physique, while his signature watch added a touch of sophistication. Karan is known for looking effortlessly stylish, which he proved once again.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's post here:

The airport has become a modern-day runway for celebrities to showcase their fashion choices, and Tejasswi and Karan certainly made a strong case for themselves. As the image circulated on the internet, it became evident that the twinning-in-white trend was taking the internet by storm. Fans applauded the duo for their choice of color and their ability to make a statement even in the simplest of ensembles. user commented on the post and wrote, "Love and only love for these two cuties." Others wrote about how adorable the two look together.

On the professional front, both Tejasswi and Kaan are currently enjoying a break. They have not signed on any projects.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for a music video? Find out