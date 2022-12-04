Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra deck up in gorgeous outfits as they attend their friend's wedding; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is among the top actresses in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops, fashion sense, and down-to-earth behavior. The actress has been part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Her relationship with Kara Kundraa has also become the talk of the town post their stint in Bigg Boss. Since then both are often spotted attending events and celebrations together and setting major couple goals.

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her friend Jasjeev Singh Kohli's wedding. The actress was accompanied by her beau Karan Kundrra , and both decked up in gorgeous ethnic attires as they marked their presence at the celebration. Sharing a glimpse of it, Tejasswi shared a series of photos and is all smiles as she poses with her close ones. In the caption, she wrote, "My forever gang… mere yaar Ki shaadi @jasjeev92."

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, and since then they are inseparable. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In the show, she has been paired with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Recently, the actress also starred in a Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re.'