Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy day out on speedboat; give sneak peek into fun time

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Unlike others, they have only grown closer post the show. Tejasswi and Karan’s PDA often takes the internet by storm. Recently, the two were spotted in a fun mood while hanging out with each other near the heart of Mumbai.

Tejasswi Prakash shares a cute video from her outing with BF Karan Kundrra

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tejasswi Prakash re-shared a clip shot by beau Karan Kundrra. It begins with Karan giving a glimpse of the Gateway of India and slowly panning the camera to show viewers Tejasswi, the Taj Palace and his speedboat. As Karan moves the lens towards Tejasswi, she calls herself the gateway to his heart. The actor also repeats the same. In the last frame of the snippet, Karan Kundrra features in front of the camera.

Here are some glimpses from Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram story:

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash started acting in 2012 with Life OK’s thriller show 2612. After this, she appeared in Colors TV’s Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki. Tejasswi’s breakthrough was romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. After featuring in shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, the actress participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi Prakash ended up at 6th place in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, began his journey in acting with 2009 show Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Kritika Kamra. The show became an instant hit and made Karan a popular name in no time. Post this, the actor featured in Sony TV’s Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. He also was one of the gang leaders in MTV’s Roadies. Karan Kundrra made his Bollywood debut with Aneez Bazmee’s Mubarakan in 2017. He appeared last in 2023’s series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and the movie Thank You For Coming.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met for the first time on a show named Ladies v/s Gentlemen. Destiny brought them together once again on Bigg Boss 15. Amidst all the chaos inside the controversial house, love blossomed between Tejasswi and Karan. The duo is still going strong in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya’s fight against her father’s arrest gets tougher, will she win this battle?