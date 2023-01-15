Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share glimpses from their winter diaries; 5 times they gave couple goals

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples of the telly industry and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon them. The lovebirds enjoy a massive fan following on social media as they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Besides this, they never fail to express their love for each other in public. Recently, the couple shared a series of pictures on their respective social media handles and we are just in awe.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Tejasswi and Karan shared a collaborative post where they shared the glimpses from their winter diaries. In the series of pictures, we can see the couple sharing goofy selfies and looking adorable in their winter outfits. Well, it looks like the pictures are a throwback from their work trip to Mussoorie. As soon as they shared the post, their fans were quick to drop their reactions and in no time flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Lovebirds Karan and Tejasswi gave us major couple goals when they welcomed 2023 together. Sharing a picture on their social media handles, the couple wrote, ‘Finally after all the madness… Let’s welcome the new year with gratitude, humility and love…Happy new year.” In the photo, Karan could not stop adoring Tejasswi as he held her close to him. While Karan sported a blue hoodie with black denim, Tejasswi looked simple yet stunning in a pink outfit. Check out the post here:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a cute screen recording of video call with his ladylove Tejasswi. In the video, we can see the actress decked up as a Santa Claus and the former just couldn’t control his laughter after looking at her. Tejasswi looked cute in that white beard and red Santa’s costume. Check out the post here:

In December 2023, Tejran surprised their fans when they announced that they bought a house in Dubai. In a video shared by the couple, they gave a tour of their home and it looked no less than a palace. With plush interiors and modern décor, the property was overall exquisite. Check out the video here:

Karan surprised his ladylove on her birthday

Tejasswi, who celebrated her birthday on 10th June, was overjoyed when her beau Karan Kundrra left no stones unturned to celebrate her special day. To make Tejasswi's birthday a memorable one, the actor had booked a personal yacht in Goa, and they ringed her birthday amid the beauty of the ocean. Karan even made sure to gift her a huge bouquet of red roses.

Tejasswi expresses her love for Karan on Pinkvilla's show 'Baatein Ankahee'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan received a sweet surprise from Tejasswi. The actress had sent a voice note for Karan in which she expressed her deep love for him. She opened up about how Karan motivated her to be a confident person. The actress also shared how Karan made her believe in love again and also appreciated Karan's dedication to his work and their relationship.

Tejasswi talks about financial independence

Recently, in an interview Tejasswi talked about financial independence and said ‘I think a girl should be independent enough. Tomorrow, never call somebody else for financial help and if ever she decides to leave, she should not go back to a different dependent house but to her own place. I want to go to a place which is mine. As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have that independence because then that's about self-respect, ki agar apni koi cheez bardash na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao.’

About Tejasswi and Karan

Both Karan and Tejasswi fell in love when they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and received immense love from the viewers. During the show, their fans gave them the Tejran title which became very popular now. Well, we love to see them together and can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6, Karan, on the other hand is gearing up for his upcoming daily soap ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal.’ Besides this, both of them have featured in several music videos.