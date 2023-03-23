Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra step out for a dinner date with her brother Pratik; PIC

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Despite having a busy schedule, the couple finds time to surprise each other and dish out major couple goals.

Tejasswi and Karan meet Pratik:

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash shared with her fans that her brother Pratik has returned to India from the US. The Naagin 6 actress also went to the airport to receive her brother. Post this, Tejasswi was seen spending time with her brother and also gave a glimpse of it on social media. A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik shared a picture with TejRan as they stepped out on a dinner date. In this snap, Pratik, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi are all smiles as they pose for the selfie.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitments:

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to star in a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' opposite Karan Parab. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, the film also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023. Along with this, Tejasswi also essays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6.

Speaking about Karan's professional front, Karan Kundrra is a part of the fictional thriller show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and essays the role of Veer. The show also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in lead roles. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama showcases a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal premiered on February 13 and airs on Colors from Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM.

