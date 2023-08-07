Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra take you on gastronomic journey on their recent trip-PICS

The popular celebrity couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash are currently living the big life in Dubai. A few days back, the duo took to social media to inform their fans that they jetted off to Dubai for something special. It's no secret that the two know how to make the most out of their time whenever they are together. Now, the couple are treating their fans with glimpses of their Dubai trip and the highlight is the food. Yes, the couple is leaving no stone unturned to treat their tastebuds to the tastiest dishes. Let's dive into Tejasswi and Karan's gastronomic journey in Dubai.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in Dubai

Yesterday, the Naagin actress uploaded a video where the couple are seen seated in a restaurant. In the video, she gave a glimpse of the beautiful interiors of the place and showed Karan's goofy side as he gave a peck on Tejasswi's head. He was also seen pulling her cheeks as Tejasswi tried making the video. What followed in their stories next are delicious dishes that they two devoured. From nachos to spaghetti, they filled their tummy with tasty treats. The lovebirds also sipped on wine with their lunch. Later at night, they also had an elaborate dinner with fries, bacon, chocolate-dipped desserts, pina colada, edamame, and churros.

Take a look at Tejasswi and Karan's gastronomic journey here:

Very recently, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently returned from a relaxing Lonavala getaway. The couple shared pictures and videos on social media. From enjoying roasted corn on rainy days to long walks in the rain, their posts made fans melt. They surely know how to keep the romance alive. After returning from their trip, they were spotted at back-to-back city events, and their style grabbed the limelight. Tejasswi donned co-ord outfits in these events and beau Karan slayed in stylish suits. The Bigg Boss 15 couple also attended Kubra Sait's birthday in the city.

About Tejasswi and Karan's professional life

Tejasswi and Karan have not announced any projects on the silver screen yet. Karan was last seen playing the role of Armaan in the fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show also starred Reem Sameer and Gashmeer Mahajani and aired from February 13, 2023, to June 9, 2023. On the other hand, Tejasswi essayed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6, which aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023.

