Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's mushy PICS from their lunch date leaves fans awestruck; Seen yet?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry.

Tejasswi Prakash's new post:

A few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with Karan Kundrra. The two look lost in love with each other as they clicked mushy selfies on their lunch date. In these pictures, Karan looks dapper in a green sweatshirt, whereas Tejasswi is seen wearing a pink top. The couple is seen making goofy faces as they posed for the cameras. Sharing these few snaps, the Naagin 6 actress captioned, "Fries, sloppy joe, frankfurter, hefeweizen, and a lager please Thanks." As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends flooded their comment section and dropped amazing comments for the lovebirds.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: 5 moods of Karan Kundrra on the carpet that prove why he has more female fans