Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's undeniable chemistry is hard to miss as they pose for pics; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the adored celebrity couple, never fail to inspire with their chemistry. Their sweet gestures and playful banter showcase the epitome of a perfect partnership. Fondly referred to as 'Tejran' by their devoted fans, Karan and Tejasswi effortlessly manage to balance their busy schedules and make time to visit each other on sets or surprise each other by going on sudden dates.

Tejasswi and Karan spotted:

On May 28, lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were again spotted in the city together as they stepped out. The couple were all smiles and looked made for each other as they posed for the paparazzi. The actress was seen wearing an olive green dress which she paired with white heels. On the other hand, Karan sported a black T-shirt and denim jeans.

Watch the video here-

Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: 5 moods of Karan Kundrra on the carpet that prove why he has more female fans